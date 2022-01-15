4 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $539,900

Beautiful 4 bed / 3 bath hillside ranch with finished walk out basement. The main level features 3 bed and 2 baths. Hardwood flooring in Kitchen, Dining, Great rm. Main bed and common areas. Two additional carpeted bedrooms. Main bed features walk in closet with custom 3/4 bath. Main fl. finished laundry room and full bath. Quarts counters with island bar, Built-in dishwasher, refrigerator, portable stove and microwave, Exit from great room to the large deck overlooking pond and wooded wetlands, 2.5 car finished garage. Lower level features Large rec room with vinyl plank flooring, additional carpeted bedroom with double closets, 3/4 bath, storm shelter and plenty of storage. Walk out to your 15 x 15 patio. Fully landscaped lot with in ground sprinkling system and fenced in yard. NO HOA FEES! Close to Illinois border and only about 45 minutes to downtown Chicago. All measurements are estimates.