Beautiful 4 bed / 3 bath hillside ranch with finished walk out basement. The main level features 3 bed and 2 baths. Hardwood flooring in Kitchen, Dining, Great rm. Main bed and common areas. Two additional carpeted bedrooms. Main bed features walk in closet with custom 3/4 bath. Main fl. finished laundry room and full bath. Quarts counters with island bar, Built-in dishwasher, refrigerator, portable stove and microwave, Exit from great room to the large deck overlooking pond and wooded wetlands, 2.5 car finished garage. Lower level features Large rec room with vinyl plank flooring, additional carpeted bedroom with double closets, 3/4 bath, storm shelter and plenty of storage. Walk out to your 15 x 15 patio. Fully landscaped lot with in ground sprinkling system and fenced in yard. NO HOA FEES! Close to Illinois border and only about 45 minutes to downtown Chicago. All measurements are estimates.
4 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $539,900
The woman's boyfriend was charged Saturday with felony neglect of a dependent, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
"If you want to get hired here, now's the time."
Eric K. White, 20, of Calumet City, is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in the deaths of his 20-year-old girlfriend and their 1-year-old son.
"(Lucia 'Lucy' Gonzalez) was a wonderful woman, and ultimately she gave her life so society could be saved from Mr. Wilbourn," a deputy prosecutor said.
Charges allege the 6-year-old North Chicago, Illinois, boy became unresponsive after he was forced to take a cold shower, according to the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office.
The Highland Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires that may have been intentionally set Monday night inside the Meijer store.
Seidelman is wanted on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment.
The Lansing Walmart will remain temporarily closed for the foreseeable future someone set fires there this weekend.
Jeremy James Davis, 40, of Lake Station, faces charges of aggravated battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, according to Lake Superior Court records.
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.