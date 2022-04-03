This is one Big beautiful home at ~5200 sqft!! This property could be a huge house or a house/church located near Lowell and about 15 minutes south of Crown Point. As you walk up, you are greeted with the original 100+year old beautiful stained glass that is in great shape. All other windows are new and very efficient. Has central air/heat holding heat well in the winter and staying cool in the summer. This home is pretty & modern, as you come in you see a big kitchen with an abundance of storage. Down the hall is one bedroom and bathroom and opens up to a large living room with another family room/bonus room connected. Upstairs is the master bed/bath with a WIC and leads to the church area. There are 3 bathrooms and possible 4-6 bedrooms. Sellers wanted to preserve the church, however the potential with this property varies for your needs! It currently sits as a home/church, but could be transitioned to multiple rental units as well!
4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $300,000
