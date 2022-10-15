Beautiful New Construction Home offering 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with a basement. The main level offers Gleaming open floor concept with the living room and kitchen. The kitchen offers stunning Dark Shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops,a large island, corner walk in pantry and SS appliances. The living room offers plenty of natural sunlight and a electric modern fireplace. This property has a ton of storage.4 bedrooms and the convience of your laundry room all on the main level. Don't miss out on this beautiful property to call home! Tenant will be responsible for the following utilites: Nipsco, Water and Scavenger.
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $2,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an exclusive interview with The Times, Mrvan said neither he, nor anyone affiliated with his campaign, provided Green's military service record to Politico.
U.S. Steel is idling the tin mill at the Gary Works steel mill.
The deceased was identified early Tuesday by the DNR.
"The people here on the street saved this company. If it wasn't for these people, there wouldn't be a U.S. Steel today. It has nothing to do with management in Pittsburgh."
"The teacher further told the student that she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.
The Beacon Hill Business District is designed to cater to families visiting the nearby Crown Point Sportsplex for tournaments.
"The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is obviously strongly opposed to domestic violence in any form and is committed to the safety of the community in all forms," according to a prepared statement by the department.
The deceased was found unconscious in the roadway with serious injuries when police arrived.
JERRY DAVICH: Street busking fake fiddler plays on our heartstrings, prompts warning of nationwide scam
The fake fiddler outside Target went through the same motions of a violinist, moving his bow back and forth almost note for note. Almost.
Kyle Reyna knowingly put a child in danger a deprived him of necessary care, according to court documents.