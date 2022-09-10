4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $3,150

Beautiful New Construction Home offering 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with a basement. The main level offers Gleaming open floor concept with the living room and kitchen. The kitchen offers stunning Dark Shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops,a large island, corner walk in pantry and SS appliances. The living room offers plenty of natural sunlight and a electric modern fireplace. This property has a ton of storage.4 bedrooms and the convience of your laundry room all on the main level. Don't miss out on this beautiful property to call home! Tenant will be responsible for the following utilites: Nipsco, Water and Scavenger.