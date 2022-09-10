4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $3,450

Beautiful New Construction Home offering 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with a basement. The main level offers a large den with 9'ft ceilings off the foyer. Gleaming open floor concept with the living room and kitchen. The kitchen offers stunning White Shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops,a large island, corner walk in pantry and SS appliances. The living room offers plenty of natural sunlight and a electric modern fireplace. This property has a ton of storage, offering a massive walk in closet on the main level as well! Upstairs you will find a large loft, 4 bedrooms and the convience of your laundry room. Don't miss out on this beautiful property to call home! Tenant will be responsible for the following utilites: Nipsco, Water and Scavenger.