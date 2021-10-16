4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $340,200

UNDER CONSTRUCTION. To be completed December 2021. The CHATHAM is one level living at its finest. Behind the beautiful craftsman style front door lies an entry hall with a continuous sight line through to your great room. Private alcove to the side boasts two bedrooms and bath. The separation makes this space ideal for home office or multi generational living. Bedroom 3 and laundry are just off the garage. The open concept kitchen w/designer cabinetry, island, pantry and dining, covered patio just off dining area makes this space perfect for entertaining indoors or out. Living room is overflowing with natural light and set just off dining area. Main bedroom features luxury bath and walk in closet. Tankless hot water heater to save on energy costs, ERV furnace, Hardie siding and Smart Home System are just some of the features of this home. Monitor and control your home from 500 miles away! Homesite with sod and landscaping package are included in D/R Horton homes. Crown Point Schools.