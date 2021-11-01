 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $349,990

Presenting THE CHATHAM. The Chatham is one level living at its finest. Behind the beautiful craftsman style front door lies an entry hall with a continuous sightline through to your great room! An alcove to the side boasts two bedrooms with over-sized windows. Ideal spaces for a home office or multi-generational living. First floor laundry right off garage entry. There are 4 bedrooms to meet any needs for work-out room/office/den home schooling, etc. Main bedroom with en suite featuring a private bath and walk-in closet. Fully landscaped and front/side sodded yard. This energy efficient Smart Home has so many special features! Furnished model available for viewing. This Fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system, and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. NO NEED TO WAIT, THIS ONE IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND YOUR NEW HOME WILL BE READY FOR OCCUPANCY IN A COUPLE OF MONTHS!

