UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Two Story Home located in The Gates of St. John Indiana!! DR Horton, America's Builder presents the HOLCOMBE, an impressive 2356 sq. ft. two story with four generously sized bedrooms & 2.5 baths w/ 9-foot ceilings on the first floor. Imagine all the possibilities in the front study/flex space, a home office. This open concept plan features a beautiful kitchen w/ quartz countertops, undermount sink, stainless-steel appliances, and walk-in corner pantry. You will never be away from the action while overlooking the generously sized open concept entertaining space. Upper Level w/ wide open hallway leads to 4 expansive bedrooms. Primary bedroom has private bth,w/ Wlk in closets & double bowl vanity, prvt shower, 3 addt'l large bedrooms and a open space to lounge upon. Crown Point Schools, Near IL/IN Border, Builders warranty. Photo of similar home. To be completed by Fall/Winter 2021
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $371,550
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is vowing to use "every tool at our disposal" to find out if the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University is secretly a front for the Chinese Communist Party.
- Updated
Police found the driver walking away from the scene, leaving the injured salesman and burning vehicle behind.
- Updated
Prosecutors say the gun used to kill Chicago police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop Saturday was bought in a sham purchase by a Northwest Indiana man on behalf of another man.
- Updated
A 29-year-old Hammond man is in federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and severely wound a second Chicago police officer Saturday night.
- Updated
Court records and statements from family have revealed how a Hammond man with a master’s degree who works as a teacher’s aide became ensnared in a federal homicide investigation.
- Updated
Hot dog! The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Northwest Indiana this weekend, making four stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.
- Updated
A contractor died of a medical emergency while on the job at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill.
Anthony Miller, 25, is accused of stabbing a man 10 times in the chest, head, thigh and arm.
- Updated
“We’ve been good to Pepsi. We do a lot of business with them, but I can’t in good conscience continue to be a customer if they aren’t using union drivers," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
"It’s not every day you get to be the first-ever major-league game in a state," said Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks. "Hopefully I don’t suck and give up the first homer in the state of Iowa."