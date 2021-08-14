 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $371,550

UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Two Story Home located in The Gates of St. John Indiana!! DR Horton, America's Builder presents the HOLCOMBE, an impressive 2356 sq. ft. two story with four generously sized bedrooms & 2.5 baths w/ 9-foot ceilings on the first floor. Imagine all the possibilities in the front study/flex space, a home office. This open concept plan features a beautiful kitchen w/ quartz countertops, undermount sink, stainless-steel appliances, and walk-in corner pantry. You will never be away from the action while overlooking the generously sized open concept entertaining space. Upper Level w/ wide open hallway leads to 4 expansive bedrooms. Primary bedroom has private bth,w/ Wlk in closets & double bowl vanity, prvt shower, 3 addt'l large bedrooms and a open space to lounge upon. Crown Point Schools, Near IL/IN Border, Builders warranty. Photo of similar home. To be completed by Fall/Winter 2021

