4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $374,990

Presenting THE HOLCOMBE- New construction ready for occupancy this Spring! This gorgeous two-story home boasts 2,356 sq.ft, 4 generous-sized bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The possibilities are endless with the additional front room perfect for a home office/den. Main level offers a large open concept ideal for family time &entertaining, 9ft ceilings, and a great room w/ electric fireplace. The kitchen provides beautiful quartz counter tops, crown molding cabinetry, large pantry, built-in island w/ ample seating space & SS appliances. Turnback staircase leads upstairs to your wide open hallways & 4 large bedrooms. Primary bedroom presents TWO walk-in closets, a private full bath w/ double-bowl vanity & walk-in shower. Your new SMART HOME comes w/ an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system & has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!