Presenting the HOLCOMBE - New construction ready SPRING 2022! This popular two-story home boasts 2356 sf ft, 4 generous sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The possibilities are endless with an additional room in front of the home that can be used as a home office or den. The main level offers 9 ft ceilings a large open floor plan that is ideal for family time or entertaining. Also included is a spacious great room and an electric no fuss fireplace. The open kitchen boasts beautiful quartz countertops, white cabinetry with crown molding, a large built-in island with ample seating, large pantry and SS appliances.The second story presents a wide-open hallway and 4 large bedrooms. The Primary room has TWO walk-in closets, a private full bath with double bowl vanities and a walk-in shower. This SMART HOME makes home life hands-free.This fabulous new community is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system. Easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters and low Indiana taxes.
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $376,990
