4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $389,750

Presenting THE HENLEY - New construction ready for occupancy this February! This stately 4+ bedroom, 2-story home with over 2,500 sq ft features flexible living space on both the first and second floor. With 9ft ceilings and an additional bonus room for a home office or study on the first floor, the Henley will not disappoint! Open kitchen with quartz counter tops, corner pantry, island w/seating for four & SS appliances overlook the huge great room. You'll appreciate the entry off garage w/huge walk-in closet! Second story offers a large loft area & 4 generously sized bedrooms. Main bedroom en suite w/dual vanity, walk-in shower & walk-in closet! Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. Fully landscaped home site and ready for it's new owners! Fabulous new development within the highly ranked Crown Point School system and easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters.

