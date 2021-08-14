 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $414,627

4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $414,627

4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $414,627

Home Is Ready To Move In. **Olthof Homes presents the energy saving SIERRA. This Home Offers 9 FT Ceilings, FULL BASEMENT, FIREPLACE. *Kitchen: Maple Recessed 42 Inch Cabinets, QUARTZ Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Under-Mount Sink, STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave. *Main Bedroom: Full Bath (Separate Soaking Tub/Separate Shower), Walk-In Closet, French Doors. *HARDWOOD FLOORS: Foyer-Kitchen-Great Rm-Dining Rm-Powder Rm-Garage Entry Room. *CERAMIC TILE in 2 Full Baths & Laundry Rm. *Features: White Trim & 2 Panel Doors w/ Lever Handles, Finished Laundry Rm, Custom Color Paint Pkg, Concrete Drive, 50 Gal HWH, Architectural Roof Shingles, 12x12 Patio, 92% Efficient Furnace, Garage: Side Extension-Opener-Finished-Service Door, Basement Egress Window w/ Ladder, Front Yard Sod-Bushes-Mulch-Trees. *Upgraded: Flooring, Lighting, Mirrors, Plumbing Fixtures. *Low E Energy Star Windows, Complete Industry Best Cust Care Prg, 10 Yr Structural Transf Warr. *Hanover Schools.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts