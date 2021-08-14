Home Is Ready To Move In. **Olthof Homes presents the energy saving SIERRA. This Home Offers 9 FT Ceilings, FULL BASEMENT, FIREPLACE. *Kitchen: Maple Recessed 42 Inch Cabinets, QUARTZ Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Under-Mount Sink, STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave. *Main Bedroom: Full Bath (Separate Soaking Tub/Separate Shower), Walk-In Closet, French Doors. *HARDWOOD FLOORS: Foyer-Kitchen-Great Rm-Dining Rm-Powder Rm-Garage Entry Room. *CERAMIC TILE in 2 Full Baths & Laundry Rm. *Features: White Trim & 2 Panel Doors w/ Lever Handles, Finished Laundry Rm, Custom Color Paint Pkg, Concrete Drive, 50 Gal HWH, Architectural Roof Shingles, 12x12 Patio, 92% Efficient Furnace, Garage: Side Extension-Opener-Finished-Service Door, Basement Egress Window w/ Ladder, Front Yard Sod-Bushes-Mulch-Trees. *Upgraded: Flooring, Lighting, Mirrors, Plumbing Fixtures. *Low E Energy Star Windows, Complete Industry Best Cust Care Prg, 10 Yr Structural Transf Warr. *Hanover Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $414,627
