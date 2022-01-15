Presenting THE FAIRFIELD - New construction well underway! This spacious 4 bedroom ranch with generous 3 car garage has almost 2,000 sqft on the main floor and a huge basement for future expansion. Fall in love as soon as you enter through the craftsman style door, leading to the open kitchen & great room. 9 ft ceilings throughout is just one of the amazing features of this beautiful home! Kitchen offers huge island w/quartz counter tops, corner pantry, crown molding cabinets & SS appliances. The primary bedroom features a dual vanity, walk-in shower & huge walk-in closet. You'll appreciate the covered patio & quality Hardie exterior siding. Fully landscaped and sodded homesite ready for it's new owners! Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system, and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters.
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $424,990
The woman's boyfriend was charged Saturday with felony neglect of a dependent, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
"If you want to get hired here, now's the time."
Eric K. White, 20, of Calumet City, is accused of leading police on a chase that resulted in the deaths of his 20-year-old girlfriend and their 1-year-old son.
"(Lucia 'Lucy' Gonzalez) was a wonderful woman, and ultimately she gave her life so society could be saved from Mr. Wilbourn," a deputy prosecutor said.
Charges allege the 6-year-old North Chicago, Illinois, boy became unresponsive after he was forced to take a cold shower, according to the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office.
The Highland Fire Department is investigating three suspicious fires that may have been intentionally set Monday night inside the Meijer store.
Seidelman is wanted on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment.
The Lansing Walmart will remain temporarily closed for the foreseeable future someone set fires there this weekend.
Jeremy James Davis, 40, of Lake Station, faces charges of aggravated battery and battery resulting in bodily injury, according to Lake Superior Court records.
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.