4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $426,000

Presenting THE FAIRFIELD- New construction ready for occupancy this March! This spacious 4 bedroom ranch with generous 3 car garage has almost 2,000 sqft on the main floor and a huge basement for future expansion. Fall in love as soon as you enter through the craftsman style door, leading to the open kitchen & great room. 9 ft ceilings throughout is just one of the amazing features of this beautiful home! Kitchen offers huge island w/quartz counter tops, corner pantry, white crown molding cabinets & SS appliances. The main bedroom features a dual vanity, walk-in shower & huge walk-in closet. You'll appreciate the covered patio, quality Hardie exterior siding and the fully landscaped lot.Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system, and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters.