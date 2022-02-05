 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $439,990

Presenting THE HOLCOMBE- New construction ready for occupancy this Spring! This gorgeous 2-story SMART HOME boasts 2,356 sq ft plus a FULL BASEMENT & 3 CAR GARAGE! 4 generous-sizedbedrooms w/ an additional room perfect for a home office/den & 2.5 baths. Main level offers a largeopen concept ideal for family time & entertaining, 9ft ceilings, great room & plenty of storage. Thekitchen provides beautiful quartz counter tops, crown molding cabinetry, large pantry, built-in islandw/seating space & SS appliances. Turnback staircase leads upstairs to your wide-open hallways, 4large bedrooms & a spacious laundry room. Primary bedroom presents TWO walk-in closets, aprivate full bath w/ double-bowl vanity & walk-in shower. Fully landscaped & soddedhomesite. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system &has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!

