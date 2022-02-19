Presenting THE FAIRFIELD - New construction ready this Spring! This spacious 4 bedroom ranch with generous 3 car garage has almost 2,000 sqft on the main floor and a basement for future expansion. Fall in love as soon as you enter through the craftsman style door, leading to the open kitchen & great room. 9 ft ceilings throughout is just one of the amazing features of this beautiful home! Kitchen offers huge island w/quartz counter tops, corner pantry, crown molding cabinets & SS appliances. The primary bedroom features a dual vanity, walk-in shower & huge walk-in closet. You'll appreciate the covered patio & quality Hardie exterior siding. Fully landscaped and sodded homesite ready for it's new owners! Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system, and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $444,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warsaw Inn, the legendary Polish buffet in Lynwood, is closing after half a century because its owners are retiring.
The following Region schools have closed Feb. 17 due to inclement weather.
Dance has been a lifelong journey for Renn Arvanitis, a Schererville resident who almost didn't make the Ben-Gals cheerleaders due to a partial tear of a tendon in her foot, she said.
The county experienced a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, according to the department.
Snow totals now look to be uniform across the Region, with most communities expecting 6 to 10 inches by the end of Thursday night.
"Trans kids deserve the same rights as anyone. None of us chose to be trans, or decided to make life more difficult for ourselves," said Jasper Wisecarver, the plaintiff.
Kameron T. Cooks Jr., 22, posted a $14,000 cash bond Wednesday and told a judge Thursday he was working on hiring a private attorney.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said that prior to the crash, it is believed the boy hit his mother in the head with a brick during a domestic disturbance.
"She approached officers and advised them that she was shot in the face," police said.
Terrondy S. Jones, 25, of Hammond, died from multiple skull fractures, a broken leg and internal bleeding after he was struck in East Chicago, according to court records.