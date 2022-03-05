Presenting THE FAIRFIELD - New construction ready Spring 2022! This spacious 4 bedroom ranch with generous 3 car garage has almost 2,000 sqft on the main floor and a basement for future expansion. Fall in love as soon as you enter through the craftsman style door, leading to the open kitchen & great room. 9 ft ceilings throughout is just one of the amazing features of this beautiful home! Kitchen offers huge island w/quartz counter tops, corner pantry, crown molding cabinets & SS appliances. The primary bedroom features a dual vanity, walk-in shower & huge walk-in closet. You'll appreciate the covered patio & quality Hardie exterior siding. Fully landscaped and sodded homesite ready for it's new owners! Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system, and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $446,990
