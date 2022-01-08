Presenting THE HOLCOMBE- New construction ready for occupancy this Spring! This gorgeous 2-story home boasts 2,356 sqft PLUS a FULL basement & 3 car garage! 4 generous-sized bedrooms w/ an additional room perfect for a home office/den & 2.5 baths. Main level offers a large open concept ideal for family time & entertaining, 9ft ceilings, great room & plenty of storage. The kitchen provides beautiful quartz counter tops, crown molding cabinetry, large pantry, built-in island w/seating space & SS appliances. Turnback staircase leads upstairs to your wide open hallways, 4 large bedrooms & laundry room. Primary bedroom presents TWO walk-in closets, a private full bath w/ double-bowl vanity & walk-in shower. Your new SMART HOME comes w/ an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. Fully landscaped & sodded homesite. This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system & has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $449,990
