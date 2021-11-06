 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $468,940

Presenting THE COVENTRY - New construction ready for occupancy this Spring! This gorgeous two-story home boasts 2,836 sq.ft PLUS a FULL basement, 4 generous-sized bedrooms, an additional bonus room perfect for your home office or den and 2.5 baths. The kitchen provides beautiful quartz counter tops, crown molding cabinets, a butler pantry, built-in island w/ ample seating space & SS appliances. The staircase situated away from the foyer leads to your spacious loft for an added second floor living area. On the upper level you will also find 4 large bedrooms and a finished laundry room. Primary bedroom presents a walk-in closet and a private full bath w/ double-bowl vanity. Your new SMART HOME also comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. Fully landscaped & sodded homesite ready for it's new owners! This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters.

