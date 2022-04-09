4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $479,000

Don't miss this stunning custom 2 story home in St. John, IN! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, formal dining room, extended sunroom, mud room, 2 story living room and a 3-car garage! The interior features: 9' ceilings, Architectural trimming, Laminated wood floors, and Custom-modern light fixtures throughout entire house. Primary bedroom has a large walk-in custom closet! Upgraded primary ensuite bathroom with tiled floors and tiled shower. Water-softener system and a ripple osmosis water-filtration system installed. The beautiful, upgraded kitchen incudes: granite countertops, all-new stainless-steel appliances (ultra-quiet dishwasher), double oven, gas-stove, double-door refrigerator, cabinet under-lighting, and walk-in pantry with custom shelving for organization! The exterior features: Fully sodded yard, customized extended patio (Stamped Concrete), fully landscaped! Your new home is close to schools, parks, restaurants and so much more!