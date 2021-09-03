 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $509,725

Home Is Completed. *The Energy Saving CORDERA Is A 2 Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 9 FOOT CEILING, FULL BASEMENT & 3 CAR GARAGE. *Kitchen: 42 Inch Maple Cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Under-Mount Sink, Pantry Cabinets with Roll Out Shelves, STAINLESS STEEL: Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave.. *Main Bedroom: Walk-In Closet, Separate Soaking Tub & Separate Tiled Shower Oasis. *CERAMIC FLOOR: 2 Full Baths & Laundry Room.. *HARDWOOD Laminate: Great Room, Foyer, Kitchen, Flex Room, Powder Room, Mud Room, Garage Entry Room. *AMENITIES: Full Height Exterior Stone, Dining Room with Column Trim-Arches-Crown Caps; Custom Color Paint, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Concrete Drive, 12x12 Patio, 92% Efficient Furnace & High Efficiency Central Air, Architectural Roof Shingles, Basement Rough-In Plumbing & Ejector Pump, Basement Egress Window with 4 Rung Ladder, 50 Gallon HWH, Garage Door Opener & Service Door. *Front Yard Sod, Shrubs, Mulch,Trees. *Hanover Schools.

