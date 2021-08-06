DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS IMMACULATE RANCH STYLE HOME ELEGANTLY PROVIDES DESIGN & DETAIL THROUGHOUT! SITUATED on .63 ACRES including a FENCED-IN PRIVATE BACK YARD within St. John's DESIRABLE Crossing Creek Subdivision. Upon entry, the spacious OPEN FLOOR PLAN begins with a FOYER & FORMAL DINING ROOM leading you towards the EXPANSIVE GREAT ROOM and open to the perfectly appointed CHEF'S KITCHEN tastefully outfitted with CUSTOM CABINETRY, a copper apron sink, and stainless steel appliances. The MASTER SUITE includes a PRIVATE SPA-LIKE BATH, oversized tub, custom tiled doorless shower, 2 separate leathered granite vanities & a spacious WALK-IN CLOSET w/organizer. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath on the opposite side of the home. Gorgeous OPEN STAIRCASE leading to the ENORMOUS Full Daylight basement w/bath plumbing rough-in provides unlimited potential for future finishings. 3 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, 5 zone SPRINKLER SYSTEM, HAND SCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORING & SO MUCH MORE!! CALL TODAY!!!
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"Later Wednesday night, they (the children) were again woken up to help mom put Randy's (Allen) body in a tote," the charges read. "(One of the children) stated that he saw Randy's legs were cut off at that point and saw his mother had put Randy's legs in a plastic bag."
- Updated
Police began their investigation and foul play was ruled out. Drug-related overdoses and natural causes have not been ruled out, police said.
- Updated
Police did not immediately identify the deceased, but said the person was taken by friends to Franciscan Health Dyer hospital where the person was pronounced dead.
- Updated
Police said they spotted needle caps in plain view throughout the inside of the vehicle and then found nine hypodermic needles, including one loaded with a clear liquid.
- Updated
A man faces murder and other charges for the 2018 homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" in her car.
- Updated
Willie Watts initially told police he realized his bill from the store was low, but had not realized the Vankyo projector did not scan at the self-checkout register, according to the incident report.
- Updated
Gary police responded about 5 a.m. March 9 to the city's Aetna section for a report of shots fired and found Russell Hillard Jr., 39, shot to death in the driver's seat of white sedan.
- Updated
The woman's vehicle had tracking capabilities, giving police a location of the suspect at 47th Avenue and Broadway.
- Updated
A Hoosier being paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour — where it has remained since 2009 — must work nearly two full-time jobs or 74 hours a week to afford a modest, one-bedroom apartment.
Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.