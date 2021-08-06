 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $519,900

4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $519,900

4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $519,900

DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS IMMACULATE RANCH STYLE HOME ELEGANTLY PROVIDES DESIGN & DETAIL THROUGHOUT! SITUATED on .63 ACRES including a FENCED-IN PRIVATE BACK YARD within St. John's DESIRABLE Crossing Creek Subdivision. Upon entry, the spacious OPEN FLOOR PLAN begins with a FOYER & FORMAL DINING ROOM leading you towards the EXPANSIVE GREAT ROOM and open to the perfectly appointed CHEF'S KITCHEN tastefully outfitted with CUSTOM CABINETRY, a copper apron sink, and stainless steel appliances. The MASTER SUITE includes a PRIVATE SPA-LIKE BATH, oversized tub, custom tiled doorless shower, 2 separate leathered granite vanities & a spacious WALK-IN CLOSET w/organizer. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath on the opposite side of the home. Gorgeous OPEN STAIRCASE leading to the ENORMOUS Full Daylight basement w/bath plumbing rough-in provides unlimited potential for future finishings. 3 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, 5 zone SPRINKLER SYSTEM, HAND SCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORING & SO MUCH MORE!! CALL TODAY!!!

