Check out this gorgeous, luxury MODEL HOME in North Gate of The Gates of Saint John, brought to you by TG Development! The beauty is in the DETAILS. This model home features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2350 square feet with a full unfinished basement. The grand entry offers tall ceilings, custom wood beams, beautiful wainscoting, and a high-end lighting fixture which leads into the grand, OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen/Living/Dining area. The kitchen offers a MASSIVE island, floor-to-ceiling white cabinetry, SS appliances, stainless farm style sink, oiled rubbed bronze hardware, LUXURY granite counters, and much more. There is also an in-eat in dining area. The great room features a gorgeous fireplace, amazing BUILT-INS, and double trey ceiling. The MASTER SUITE offers double walk-ins, and a HIGH END PRIVATE BATH. The bath has a double vanity, white marble finishes, FREE STANDING TUB, and glass shower. There are too many features of this home to mention. It is a MUST SEE. AGENTS SEE REMARKS.
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $525,000
