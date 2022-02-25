 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $559,900

Luxury and Elegance with a Chicago Style feel! What an incredible home sitting on a CORNER LOT in NORTHGATE subdivision in St John, IN. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2550 square feet, SIDE LOADED garage, plus a formal dining/office, all with HIGH END Luxury finishes! The blonde wood floors combined with black accents gives you a city style feel throughout. The main entry offers beautiful tall ceilings, and a grand ranch entryway. The main living area offers an OPEN CONCEPT floor plan. Kitchen features custom white cabinetry, black island, white quartz countertops, backsplash, black light fixtures, and an eat-in dining space. The living room features a double trey ceiling with unique accents, FIREPLACE, built in shelving, and more. The MASTER SUITE offers DOUBLE WALK-IN CLOSETS, en suite bathroom with double vanity, makeup area, standing tub, and walk-in shower. There is also a formal dining room that could convert to an office. This home has so to offer. MUST SEE!

