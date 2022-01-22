 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $585,000

4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $585,000

4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $585,000

Proposed construction coming soon!Roomy 4 bedroom, custom built 2 story has all the features you want at a great price! Dramatic foyer featuring an open staircase to upper level welcomes guests in style! Nicely flowing floorplan has a flex room/den/office just off the foyer and greatroom adjacent to the gourmet kitchen. Plenty of eating space around the huge island with breakfast bar and plenty of storage with the huge walk in pantry! Ample laundry/mud room leads from kitchen to the 770 sq ft fully finished garage. At 25' deep its big enough to park your big toys! Main level has hardwood floors throughout and accented with wainscot and crown mold. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Master bedroom features a WIC measuring 11'3 x 7'4 and bath with free standing tub and large walk in tile shower. Optional landscaping package available. Many selections still available! Photos are of a recently completed representative home built within the same subdivision.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts