4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $585,000

Proposed construction coming soon!Roomy 4 bedroom, custom built 2 story has all the features you want at a great price! Dramatic foyer featuring an open staircase to upper level welcomes guests in style! Nicely flowing floorplan has a flex room/den/office just off the foyer and greatroom adjacent to the gourmet kitchen. Plenty of eating space around the huge island with breakfast bar and plenty of storage with the huge walk in pantry! Ample laundry/mud room leads from kitchen to the 770 sq ft fully finished garage. At 25' deep its big enough to park your big toys! Main level has hardwood floors throughout and accented with wainscot and crown mold. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Master bedroom features a WIC measuring 11'3 x 7'4 and bath with free standing tub and large walk in tile shower. Optional landscaping package available. Many selections still available! Photos are of a recently completed representative home built within the same subdivision.