4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $659,900

Proposed construction coming soon! Custom modern farmhouse 2 story with 3046 sq ft withloads of storage. 4 car garage has tandem 3rd stall measuring 11.5' x 22'. Kitchen includes high end appliances, huge walk in panty, oversized center island,loads of cabinets with 42 uppers, and quartz counters. Functional floorplan has the office off the foyer and laundry room upstairs. Inviting covered frontporch is perfect for relaxing on summer evenings. Enter from the garage and find a large mudroom complete with closet storage and bench lockers. Fromthe 2 story foyer head upstairs to 3 nice sized bedrooms and an amazing en suite. This private oasis has it's own sitting room, huge full bath withfreestanding tub and tile shower and walk-in closet that measures 8' x 19'. Generous allowances for finishes including tile flooring, backsplash andtub/shower surrounds, wood flooring on main level, lighting, cabinetry and counters. Gorgeous cul-de-sac lot has rear pond and no backyard neighbors

