NEW CONSTRUCTION MOVE-IN READY! Custom built beautiful Two-Story home located in The Preserve of Saint John, Indiana. This custom home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage. Exquisite millwork can be seen throughout the home. The open concept kitchen, dining and great room create the ideal entertaining space. Upstairs you will find the large main bedroom that features a gorgeous bath and walk in closet.The laundry room is complete with cabinetry & sink. Full unfished basement with lots of possibilities. Schedule your showing today!