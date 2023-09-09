NEW CONSTRUCTION MOVE-IN READY! Custom built beautiful Two-Story home located in The Preserve of Saint John, Indiana. This custom home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 3 car garage. Exquisite millwork can be seen throughout the home. The open concept kitchen, dining and great room create the ideal entertaining space. Upstairs you will find the large main bedroom that features a gorgeous bath and walk in closet.The laundry room is complete with cabinetry & sink. Full unfished basement with lots of possibilities. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in St John - $669,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Lake Superior Judge John Sedia said Aug. 24 his original ruling stands, even though the judge acknowledged it included a "regrettable ... pith…
"Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff," the DNR said.
Older woman safely removed from home by firefighters after multiple departments respond to Labor Day blaze.
"The driver of the passenger vehicle had succeeded in exiting under his own power prior to firefighters' arrival, but was lying on the ground …