4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $697,000

Brand new construction two story home on waterfront lot! Step into the front door and into the spacious foyer to appreciate the open concept feel of the main floor. Kitchen has a huge beautiful island, plenty of cabinet space, and a huge walk in pantry! Living room boasts with lots of natural light and also has a gas fireplace that matches the kitchen countertop with a wrap around mantle! Dining space leads out on to the back covered porch. Main floor also features office/den space, half bath, and a mudroom. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with its own beautiful spa bathroom that features a soaker tub in the spacious shower as well as a large custom walk-in closet. Down the hall you will find three more nice sized bedrooms, an additional full bath, and the laundry space! Home has a full unfinished basement as well as a 3 car garage!