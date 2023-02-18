The Tippe Model was created to have it all! This elevation has Craftsman-style architecture with a contemporary nod to the same in the interior of the home. While we included everything you'd want in a floor plan, you won't feel cramped in this spacious 3,002 square foot, a 2-story model featuring a 3-car side load garage.Clients love our covered outdoor living areas, so there is no shortage of those in the Magnolia Model! We included a LARGE covered porch that stretches across the front of this home. Walk out back and relax inthe spacious covered patio area!There are expansive views throughout the first-floor spaces, including our team's favorite- a large gourmet kitchen complimented by an ample-sized pantry, and a multi-use mud room that connects to both the garage and front door!The second floor is just as generous with a lounge space perfect for evening gatherings, four generously sized bedrooms, and a convenient second-floor laundry room.