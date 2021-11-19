Energy-efficient 3280 sq ft open concept home with immaculate details. A large 2 story foyer greets you upon entering the home. Living room has 2 story open concept with custom ceilings and stone fireplace. French doors lead into a large office space. Spacious mud room with Custom Locker Cabinetry and Bench Seating. Gorgeous Kitchen with Quartz Counters, Marble Backsplash. White soft close Kitchen Cabinets with a gorgeous contrasting island. Large pantry w/ shelving. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances and beautiful hand scraped Hardwood Floors. Leading to the second floor is a custom-built staircase with wrought-iron spindles. 4 large Bedrooms upstairs. Massive Master Bedroom with gorgeous spa-like master suite that has walk-in shower, soaking tub and double sinks. Master suite includes two spacious walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms with vaulted and tray ceilings. Included is ready to finish full basement with egress window, 9ft ceilings & rough-in for future bath.
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $734,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
New owners are eyeing a redevelopment project for the Region's last Bakers Square restaurant.
- Updated
"It's going to help a lot with Christmas shopping. It means a lot to their families, which have made a lot of sacrifices over the years."
- Updated
MERRILLVILLE — The town will once again be home to a large drive-thru holiday lighting display.
- Updated
Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to contact Detective Isaac Washington by email at iwashington@eastchicago.com or by phone at 219-391-8318.
- Updated
Crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., police said.
- Updated
Four suspects fled into the JCPenney store, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
- Updated
Police identified the fatal shooting victim as a 41-year-old man from Merrillville. He was found unresponsive outside the church and transported to Methodist Northlake, where he was pronounced dead.
- Updated
He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:18 p.m., coroner staff said.
- Updated
"I asked her why she left (the child) at home and she said he was sleeping and did not want to wake him up," according to the incident report. "Ms. Scott then began to give excuses for her actions and continued to say that this was the first time she has done this."
- Updated
Anyone with information on Anthony T. Kirkland's whereabouts are asked to call 911.