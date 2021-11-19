 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $734,900

4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $734,900

4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $734,900

Energy-efficient 3280 sq ft open concept home with immaculate details. A large 2 story foyer greets you upon entering the home. Living room has 2 story open concept with custom ceilings and stone fireplace. French doors lead into a large office space. Spacious mud room with Custom Locker Cabinetry and Bench Seating. Gorgeous Kitchen with Quartz Counters, Marble Backsplash. White soft close Kitchen Cabinets with a gorgeous contrasting island. Large pantry w/ shelving. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances and beautiful hand scraped Hardwood Floors. Leading to the second floor is a custom-built staircase with wrought-iron spindles. 4 large Bedrooms upstairs. Massive Master Bedroom with gorgeous spa-like master suite that has walk-in shower, soaking tub and double sinks. Master suite includes two spacious walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms with vaulted and tray ceilings. Included is ready to finish full basement with egress window, 9ft ceilings & rough-in for future bath.

