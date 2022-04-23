4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $764,500

Welcome to over 3300 sq. feet of living in this energy efficient home in The Preserves. Feel the warmth of home with unique built shelving around the large, vertical fireplace. A kitchen that allows for both everyday living and elegant hosting, with an oversized step-down island, built-in microwave, and wine fridge. Spacious covered deck with ceiling fan. An upstairs that boasts three bedrooms, one with a full bathroom, plus a stunning master bedroom suite. An oversized shower and a master closet with island and plenty of space for all your needs. Ready to finish 9 ft. ceilings basement with rough-in bath. Schedule your showing today!