4 Bedroom Home in St. John - $764,900

  • Updated
READY TO MOVE IN GORGEOUS UNIQUELY DESIGNED 2 STORY HOME in the desirable NORTHGATE subdivision in St John, IN. This home features 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2800 + sq. ft. refuge from the world. A personal castle, this home is loaded with luxurious amenities and UPGRADED CUSTOM FEATURES that cater to a lifestyle of comfort. DO NOT MISS THE 7 PERSON HOT TUB, FULLY LANDSCAPED YARD W/ SHED! Designed for entertaining, the fabulous GREAT ROOM is highlighted by a fireplace. OPEN CONCEPT great room is wide open and connected to the stunning kitchen with an eat-in bar that's sure to be a favorite gathering place. From the impressive coffered and detailed ceilings to the hand-scraped hardwood flooring, unique trim moldings, custom cabinetry, sleek quartz tops this home CHARMS from every angle. Master suite is not to be missed with custom ceilings, a luxury spa-inspired bath with FREE STANDING TUB and a huge closet ready to welcome a king and queen. MUST SEE!

