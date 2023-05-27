This stunning 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom house on a premium lot in The Preserves in St. John is complete and ready for you to make it home. The detail when you walk through the doors will amaze you. There is an expanded kitchen and great room with a spectacular two story fire place. Office with 6 panel glass doors can also be used for formal dining with a pocket door to the kitchen. Tons of cabinets and counter space with a walk in pantry with a beverage refrigerator. Main floor primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, luxurious bathroom, and custom walk in closet. Laundry, mud room, and half bath round out the main level. Upstairs you'll find a second primary bedroom with full en suite and walk in closet as well and two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Second floor laundry is already equipped with a washer and dryer! Full unfinished basement with 9 foot ceilings, egress window and rough in. The huge covered patio off the kitchen allows for the entertaining to continue outside!