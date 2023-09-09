UNDER CONSTRUCTION | Looking to move into a beautifully constructed 1 1/2 Story, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3000+ finished square feet HOME located in the Preserve subdivision? The Weston model is anticipating completion in late Spring '23. Main Level will boast a grand living room with 2-story ceiling height, fireplace, open concept layout leading to the dining room & kitchen, mudroom, 1/2 bath & laundry room + flex room ideal for home office, kids playroom, or a formal dining space finished off with the Primary bedroom featuring spacious bath & walk-in closet. Upper level will include 3 additional bedrooms, bonus room, & full bathroom. Over 2100 sq.ft. of unfinished space in the basement bursting w/potential for future expansion including roughed in plumbing for bath & egress window. Enjoy quiet evenings or fun filled days underneath the backyard covered patio featuring cathedral ceiling. This subdivision has a bike path, park, close proximity to IN/IL border, local shopping, & restaurants!