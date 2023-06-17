PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION |Build the Blake layout in St. John's highly sought after Preserve Subdivision on Lot 459 overlooking the serene pond. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath 2-Story with 3 car finished garage boasts quality & custom finishes that can be found throughout the 3200+sq.ft. HOME! + Enjoy future expansion with the 1543 unfinished sq.ft. basement. Main level includes Formal D.R., Office, Open Concept Living, Dining, & Kitchen, 1/2 bath, mudroom w/built-in lockers. Kitchen features soft-close cabinetry, quartz C.T.'s, tile backsplash, oversized island w/2 sided overhang, large walk-in pantry, & S/S appliances. The Primary boasts spacious walk-in closet & spa like bath including custom tile shower & soaking tub. 3 addt'l bdrs, 2 FULL baths w/ceramic tile surround in shower & finished laundry room conclude the UPPER level. Custom trim package, gas fireplace, covered porch, pond view lot in a cul-de-sac! Photos represent a previously built Blake layout!