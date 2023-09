NEW CONSTRUCTION- IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY- MAIN LVL PRIMARY SUITE- THE PRESERVE-ST JOHN -SUPERIOR CRAFTMANSHIP- MODERN FARMHOUSE DESIGN w ATTENTION TO DETAIL! 4 BDRM-3-1/2 BATH-FULL BASEMENT-3 CAR SIDELOAD GARAGE-LANDSCAPED w SPRINKLER SYSTEM-STUNNING DECORATIVE WIDE TRIM THRUOUT // MAIN LVL-LUXUROUS PRIMARY SUITE w SPA-LIKE BATH-SEP SHOWER & SOAKER TUB- TWIN WICs -GREAT RM & DINING RM-STUDY--AWESOME KITCHEN-SUB ZEROWOLF HIGH END S/S APPLIANCES-CUSTOM CABINETS-QUARTZ TOPS-LARGE WALK IN PANTRY w BUILT Ins // 2ND LVL-BDRM 2-3 w JACK-JILL BATH w PRIVACY VANITIES/ BDRM 4 HAS EN-SUITE BATH/ LARGE LAUNDRY RM // FOR PEACE OF MIND-ANDERSEN WINDOWS-CONDUIT WIRING-BLOWN INSULATION w SOUNDPROOFING- 9' BASEMENT w 10'' FOUNDATION WALLS- BASEMENT BATH ROUGH ALSO WATER SOFTNER ROUGHED IN /// RELAX on COVERED BACK PORCH -BEST LOT LOCATION OPEN SPACE BEHIND YOU & WOODED PARKLAND ADJACENT- BUILDER OFFERING $10,000 CLOSING COST CREDIT w ACCEPTABLE OFFER!