 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $199,000

Want UPDATED? Want CLEAN? Plenty of space w/4 BDRMS! Very large living area, New Kitchen, Countertops, Backsplash, Flooring, 2 remodeled full baths and so much more! 2 good sized bedrooms on the main level and Upstairs features 2 VERY large bedrooms, a full bath & new flooring throughout. Covered front porch for relaxing and rear yard is mostly fenced. Water heater is new, HVAC and windows are newer. Ready for new owners!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts