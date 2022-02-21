4 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $199,000

Want UPDATED? Want CLEAN? Plenty of space w/4 BDRMS! Very large living area, New Kitchen, Countertops, Backsplash, Flooring, 2 remodeled full baths and so much more! 2 good sized bedrooms on the main level and Upstairs features 2 VERY large bedrooms, a full bath & new flooring throughout. Covered front porch for relaxing and rear yard is mostly fenced. Water heater is new, HVAC and windows are newer. Ready for new owners!!