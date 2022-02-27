 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wheeler - $200,000

What an amazing treasure found in Union Township School district!! This unique home with 2550 sq/ft of very livable space(3204 total). This home comes with 2 central air units and 2 furnaces to ensure a controlled temperature throughout the home. 4 bedrooms up stairs, a master bedroom with walk in closet and a walk out balcony for you to enjoy a relaxing evening sitting outside. The custom kitchen has an island with plenty of space for cooking and the kitchen has enough space for an extra large dining room table. There is a above ground pool with a small wood deck for great summer fun! This home will not last long, schedule your private showing today!!

Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

Porter County Engineer Mike Novotney knew the Carriage Hills subdivision in Jackson Township needed stormwater problems solved. But until a large sinkhole opened up, he didn’t realize it was urgent.

