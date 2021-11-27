4 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $415,450

Photos of completed home are of a prior build. SLATED FOR COMPLETION LATE NOVEMBER. Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our cottage homes are maintenance free! The MAGNOLIA features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, 2 walk-in closets, flex room has option for French doors, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan).