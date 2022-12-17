4 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $457,000

A 3-5 bed 2.5-3 baths 2 story. Flexibility of lifestyle and freedom of choice with the Powell allow you to make this house your own. Multiple downstairs spaces have the possibility to be transformed into whatever you need; main level bed with full bath, office, or formal dining all possible. Upstairs provides a large loft where a second living area would fit perfect. All homes come on a full basement with rough in plumbing. Upscale standard features include 2x6 construction, engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, 9ft ceilings, 8ft insulated garage door with windows, solid core interior doors, KOHLER plumbing fixtures, Marvin windows, Medallion cabinetry, 92% high efficiency Carrier furnace, and tankless water heater.