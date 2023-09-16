***MOVE IN READY*** JUST FINISHING UP THE FINAL TOUCHES.THE YALE is a great 2 story plan with 3 beds plus a large second level bonus room/4TH BEDROOM. True open concept main floor with living dining and kitchen all flowing into one another. ! Standard features include 2x6 construction, 9' ceilings, 8' tall insulated garage door, solid interior doors, tall base, wide case, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, 92% efficient Carrier furnace, 12x24 ceramic tile, Medallion 36 soft close dove tail cabinets, wood shelving in all closets, and soooo much more!! Huge covered front porch with tongue and groove cedar ceiling. 12x16 TREX DECK. Fully landscaped with irrigation. LARGE BACKYARD WITH NO REAR NEIGHBORS There are tons of customizations that can be made from luxury baths to custom kitchens. Latitudesubdivisionoffer walking trails, lake, and a park, all in aconvenient location close toI-65.