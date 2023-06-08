East Chicago carjacking East Chicago police and Lake County SWAT teams surround a house Thursday on Indianapolis Boulevard. Four people inside were arrested in connec…

EAST CHICAGO — Police have arrested four individuals suspected of carjacking an elderly woman Thursday in the 4100 block of Magoun Avenue.

The four were found using surveillance technology, Police Chief Jose Rivera said, and discovered to be at a residence in the 4100 block of Indianapolis Boulevard. They were taken into custody after SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the location.

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m., Rivera said. The suspects fled north on Indianapolis Boulevard and smashed into a semi near Riley Road before running away on foot.

Rivera said the investigation is ongoing. The Lake County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team, Aviation Unit and K-9 Units assisted, along with officers from Hammond and Whiting police.