Ready To Move In Home. *Olthof Homes presents the energy saving LARKSPUR. *This 2 STORY Home offers 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 9 Ft Ceilings, FULL BASEMENT, 3 CAR GARAGE. *Kitchen: 42 Inch Maple Cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Island with Overhang, Under-Mount Sink. **Main Floor Master Bedroom with Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Separate Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. **HARWOOD Laminate Floors: Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Half Bath, Foyer, Hallway, Garage Entry. *CERAMIC: 2 Full Baths, Laundry Room, Tiled Shower. *AMENITIES: 9ft Ceiling; Garage Door Opener; 92% Eff Furnace; 50 Gal HWH; Custom Color Paint Package;, Dining Room Tray Ceiling; Loft; White Trim & 2 Panel Doors; Architectural Roof Shingles; Basement Egress Window; 12 x 12 Patio; Concrete Driveway; Front Yard Sod-Bushes-Mulch-Trees. *Complete with Industry Best customer care program & 10 year structural transferable warranty. *Hanover Schools.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $401,531
