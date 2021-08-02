 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $414,873

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $414,873

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $414,873

Home Is Ready To Move In. *Olthof Homes presents the energy saving LARKSPUR. *This 2 STORY Home offers 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, FIREPLACE, 9 Ft Ceiling, FULL BASEMENT, 3 CAR GARAGE. *Kitchen: 42 Inch Maple Cabinets, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, Under-Mount Sink, STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave. *Main Floor Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Separate Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. *HARDWOOD FLOORS: Great Rm, Kitchen, Dining Rm, Half Bath, Foyer, Hallway, Garage Entry. *CERAMIC: 2 Full Baths, Tiled Shower. *AMENITIES: 9 foot Ceiling, Direct Vent Fireplace, Garage Opener, 92% Efficient Furnace, High Eff A/C, 50 Gal HWH, Custom Color Paint Package, Dining Rm w/ Tray Ceiling, White Trim & 6 Panel Doors, Architectural Roof Shingles, Bsmt Egress Window, 16x16 Patio, Concrete Driveway, Front Yard Sod-Bushes-Mulch-3 Trees. *10 year structural transferable warranty. *Hanover Schools.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts