5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $499,999

BE IN BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS - BETTER THAN NEW - Spacious 1 YEAR YOUNG, 5 BDRM, 2.5BTH, 2-STORY with 3 CAR GARAGE located on PREMIUM LOT in desirable community, This beauty offers an open concept floor plan with large eat-in kitchen w/42 maple cabinets, quartz countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Main floor features include HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, spacious living & dining area, FIREPLACE, main level laundry room & master bedroom ensuite with HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, LUXURIOUS bathroom with SOAKING TUB & separate shower. Other amenities & features include 9ft ceilings, 6 panel doors, custom trim, as well as the tray ceilings in the dining room, architectural roof shingles, 16'x16' patio, & an egress window in the basement ready for future expansion. High efficiency furnace & a/c, Basement partially framed (seller will include the remaining lumber with a qualifying offer). Transferrable 10 year home. READY TO MOVE INTO!