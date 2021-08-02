 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $513,124

Home Will Be Completed By 08/15/21. *The Energy Saving LARKSPUR Is A 2 STORY Home and offers 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, FIREPLACE, FULL BASEMENT, 3 CAR GARAGE. *Kitchen: Maple Cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Under-Mount Sink, Kitchen Wall Tile, STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. *Main Floor Main Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Separate Soaking Tub & Separate Frameless Shower. *HARDWOOD Laminate Floors: Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Half Bath, Foyer, Hallway, Garage Entry. *CERAMIC: 2 Full Baths, Laundry Room, Tiled Shower. *AMENITIES: 9 Ft Ceiling, 92% Eff Furnace & High Eff A/C, 50 Gal HWH, Custom Color Paint Pkg, Dining Room w/ Tray Ceiling/Crown Molding, Loft, 6 Panel Doors, Architectural Roof Shingles, Egress Window with 4 Rung Ladder, Rough In Bsmt Plumbing, 12x12 Patio, Concrete Drive, Front Yard Sod-Bushes-Mulch-Trees. Garage Door Opener, Service Door. *Industry Best customer care prgm & 10 year structural transf warr. *Hanover Schools.

