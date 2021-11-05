Don't miss the opportunity to purchase the recently completed Larkspur! The 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, open concept home with 9' ceilings on the 1st floor has been beautifully put together with all the options you can imagine! The kitchen showcases 42'' cabinets in Willow, herringbone backsplash, granite countertops, island, pantry, and SS kitchen appliances. Enjoy the fireplace in the great room or entertain in the dining room w/tray ceiling. The main floor master has a walk-in closet & the master bath offers a 5' tiled shower w/frameless shower door, 5' tub, & double bowl vanity. Along w/ 4 bedrooms & hall bath, the loft w/ bonus area is the perfect space for family time. Oak railings w/metal knuckle spindles & architectural trim add the final details on this perfect new home! Quick-step flooring throughout the main level, upgraded carpet, & ceramic tile in the baths & laundry. 3 car garage, 12'x12' concrete patio, front yard landscape package, & an industry best customer care program.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $526,224
