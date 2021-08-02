REDUCED -1.5 story w/5 BR & bonus room abovev garage w/ separate ductless heating/cooling that can be used as an addtnl BR(for a total of 6), playroom, office, etc. 4 BA - 2nd fl full bath for the kids, main fl Master Bath w/separate shower & Jet tub, main fl powder room. Basement BA w/Shower. Remodeled kitchen w/ tile floor, granite counters, stnls appliances, huge windows & new Pella sliding door to the concrete patio w/fire pit & huge yard. Greatroom 2/18-ft. vaulted ceiling and firerplace. All drywall has wrapped corners & arched openings w/custom trim. 3-car garage w/8- ft doors & storage area w/locker system. Main flr & basement laundry areas fit stackable w/d (basement set stays). Basement BR has BA w/tiled shower, great for older children or related living. Beauty salon w/sink in basement would make a great office. Newer HE HVAC System 96% eff. modulating furnace and 18 SEER heat pump. Whole house water filter, owned softener, landscaped. Asking price includesJohn Deere mower.
5 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $425,000
