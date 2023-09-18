Step into luxury with this 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 2-story home that will leave you in awe. The warmth of the hardwood floors guides you to an office adorned with elegant French doors. The foyer seamlessly flows into a formal dining room and leads you to a dream kitchen, complete with ample cabinets, a central island, and a charming breakfast nook that effortlessly opens up to the inviting living room. The main floor has in-law quarters, featuring a bedroom, a full bathroom, and easy access to the laundry room. As you ascend upstairs, discover a generously-sized owner's suite designed to provide a peaceful retreat, accompanied by 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom to accommodate your family's needs. The basement invites you to enjoy additional living space, with egress windows, a rec room for entertainment, a full bathroom, wet bar and huge storage room!